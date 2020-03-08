Gross earns Million Dollar Round Table membership

Adam Gross has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2020. Gross has qualified in previous years under the MDRT Mentorship Program.

MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

Gross works with Retirement Solutions, and his practice emphasizes personalized strategies for his clients as a financial services professional. He joined Retirement Solutions in 2014.

A longtime entrepreneur, Gross participated in his family’s construction and agricultural businesses. After earning a bachelor’s degree in visual communications with an emphasis in graphic design, Gross started his own design company and continued to grow it while at the same time establishing himself as Montana’s top representative for Optimum (presently Spectrum).

Gross may be reached by calling 294-7524, emailing agross@retire-solutions.com or online at retire-solutions.com.

