Gulick promoted to vice president at High Plains Architects

Ed Gulick, AIA, LEED AP BD+C, was recently promoted to vice president at High Plains Architects.

He is a Licensed Architect in Montana and Idaho and is the current president of the Billings Architectural Association. Gulick received his bachelor’s degree in studio art at Pomona College in 1994 and his master’s degree in architecture from Yale University in 1998. He has taught at Montana State University Billings and and Rocky Mountain College while employed at High Plains Architects.

His work in downtown Billings includes Home on the Range, the former Good Earth Market, Swift Building Lofts, and Valley Credit Union, and he is currently working with Bighorn Valley Health Center on their new facilities in Hardin and Lewistown. He has worked on 11 of High Plains Architects’ 12 LEED Platinum certified buildings and has more pending.

High Plains Architects is at 2720 Minnesota Ave. Gulick may also be reached by calling 896-0250.

