Diane Guy was recently promoted to assistant communication center manager at the Billings City-County 911 Center.
Guy has served in emergency services as a 911 call taker, dispatcher and supervisor for more than 36 years, 34 of which have been with the Billings center. During her tenure, Guy has played an integral part in the development and implementation of the Communication Center Training Program with a focus on recruitment and retention of 911 call takers and dispatchers.