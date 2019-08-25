Kathy and John Haigh, owners of Wild Birds Unlimited, recently attended the national conference of Wild Birds Unlimited franchisees in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The conference was attended by 240 other store owners and included a service project at Blandford Nature Center. Conference topics included strategies of navigating the specialty retail market, creating well-trained and high-energy staff, applying new technology, navigating their new online sales platform, personalized customer communications and broadening product lines.
The Haighs have owned their store for 17 years.
Wild Birds Unlimited is located at 111 S. 24th St. W., Suite 27, and may also be reached by calling 245-1640.