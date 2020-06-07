Hamby joins Gazette newsroom staff

Paul Hamby has joined the staff at The Billings Gazette as a general assignment reporter. After growing up in Las Vegas, he served five years in the U.S. Army. He used his G.I. Bill benefits to graduate from the University of Montana with a double major in journalism and history. While attending the university, he reported for the school’s newspaper, the Montana Kaimin, and the Missoulian. Hamby works with the team at The Billings Gazette as their newest night reporter, covering breaking news as well as enterprise projects. Hamby may be reached at 831-915-7411 or phamby@billingsgazette.com.