Hammer Named to Top 20 salespersons by ACCE

Billings — Isiac Hammer, business development manager at the Billings Chamber of Commerce, has been named one of the country’s top chamber of commerce salespersons by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Hammer placed thirteenth in the ACCE’s sales contest for the number of new membership sales in the income category of the Billings Chamber. The time period for the contest was June 1, 2021 through May 31, 2022.

In the role of Business Development Manager, Hammer began working for the Billings Chamber on November 30, 2021. This makes his top 20 finish even more impressive because he had five fewer months of sales to count towards the ACCE sales contest, than other salespeople in the contest.

“Isiac has done amazing w ork in his short time in the chamber industry,” says Billings Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Brewer, CAE.“ His outstanding efforts in connecting hundreds of small businesses w ith opportunities in our community have resulted in record membership numbers for our chamber, setting a very high bar.”