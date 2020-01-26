Ralph Hanser of Hanser’s Wrecker Co. of Billings, received the American Towman Trust Award during the American Towman Exposition, the world's largest trade show for towing professionals, in Atlantic City on Dec. 6.
Towing companies that receive the award are nominated by a third party organization in the towing trade who has a working relationship with that towing company. Additionally, winning towing companies also score high on customer reviews on the internet (Google, Yelp, etc.). The Trust Award is presented by American Towman Magazine, the towing industry’s premier trade publication.