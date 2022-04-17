Harlan honored as Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

Justin R. Harlan, CRPC, BFATM, APMA a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Billings was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisors who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive advisors. Harlan was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, compliance record and best practices in his practice and approach to working with clients. Harlan is part of Harlan, Kallem, Hackmann & Ostwald, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

As a private wealth advisor, Harlan provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, through one-on-one relationships with his clients. Harlan has 15 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. For more information, please contact Harlan at 888-269-1202 or visit the Ameriprise office at www.ameripriseadvisors.com/justin.r.harlan.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0