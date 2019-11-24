Tricia Harrison recently joined Opportunity Bank of Montana as assistant vice president-commercial loan officer.
Harrison brings more than 25 years of bank and lending experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Rocky Mountain College. She is a board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Yellowstone County and a member of the Billings West Rotary Club.
Harrison may be reached by calling 970-7435.