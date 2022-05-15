Headstart Explorers Academy is recognized as the 2022 Employer of Choice

The Billings Jobs Service Employers Committee (JSEC) is proud to announce that a local organization has been recognized as an Employer of Choice (EOC). The Billings JSEC has selected Head Start, Inc. dba Explorers Academy, from among the nominations from the five counties served by the Billings Job Service.

The EOC program was started by the Montana State Employers Council (MSEC) to recognize organizations throughout the state of Montana that work to engage their employees and serve their community. The nomination for Head Start, Inc. dba Explorers Academy stood out in part due to their generous and flexible work schedule, efforts by upper management to seek input from all staff, training and credentialing offered to staff, willingness of organization to allow staff to donate time to other non-profits, and their efforts to provide experiential education opportunities.

The Billings JSEC will present Head Start, Inc. dba Explorers Academy with a plaque to honor their achievement at an event to honor their 50th Anniversary on May 20 at 6 p.m. at ZooMontana.

The nomination is also submitted to a state-wide EOC program, hosted by MSEC, an industry-driven organization which supports the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, as well as all of the JSECs throughout the state. Funds for the local program are raised through events such as the Jobs Jamboree and professional development opportunities hosted by the Billings JSEC for the local business community. For additional information on the EOC program or the Billings JSEC, please contact Sammi Hensel at samantha.hensel@mt.gov or at 406-655-6061.

