Hein earns Million Dollar Round Table membership

Hein has been a New York Life agent since 2010 and is associated with New York Life’s Montana General Office in Billings. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Montana State University Billings. She is accredited through the American College with financial designations as a Retirement Income Certified Professional and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow. She is active in the Huntley Project community where she organizes the annual Homesteader Days celebration for the local Lions Club and is a volunteer coach for youth basketball.