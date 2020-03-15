Hein earns Million Dollar Round Table membership

Bethany J. Hein, an agent for New York Life in Billings, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2020.
Hein has been a New York Life agent since 2010 and is associated with New York Life’s Montana General Office in Billings. She earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing and management from Montana State University Billings. She is accredited through the American College with financial designations as a Retirement Income Certified Professional and Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow. She is active in the Huntley Project community where she organizes the annual Homesteader Days celebration for the local Lions Club and is a volunteer coach for youth basketball.
MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. Additionally this is the 64th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the U.S.