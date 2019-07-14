Tristan Henke was recently named president of First Interstate’s branch in Hardin.
As president, Henke will lead the Hardin branch team and maintain a commercial lending portfolio.
Henke joined First Interstate in October 2018 and was previously a commercial loan officer with the bank. He has also held positions as a commercial loan officer for the Bank of Eastern Oregon and a senior agriculture loan officer at Northwest Farm Credit Services. He worked in banking since 1995.
Henke graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman with bachelor’s degrees in animal science and agriculture business. He also completed the Dale Carnegie business course.
Active in the Hardin community, Henke is a member of the Big Horn County Airport board, the Big Horn County Library board, and the Big Horn County Livestock Association. He is also part of the Leadership Montana 2020 class.
Henke has also taught hunter education for 10 years and served on the NILE Merit Heifer Board of Directors, among many other local agriculture activities.