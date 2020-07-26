Hennessy promoted at Western Security Bank

Jordan Hennessy has been promoted to assistant vice president at Western Security Bank.

Hennessy joined the bank five years ago when he started as a credit analyst. Now a business banker, he is a member of the board of directors for Art Without Boundaries and is the vice president of the Big Sky Chapter of the Risk Management Association.

Hennessy graduated Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

He can be reached at 406-371-8257 or JHennessy@westernsecuritybank.com.

