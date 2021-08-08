Delaney Hetrick recently joined the design team at High Plains Architects as a project designer. Delaney is a 2021 graduate, with honors, of the University of Oregon's Architecture program and brings a versatile skill set to the High Plains team. Hetrick is committed to creating sustainable buildings in spite of the climactic challenges of designing passive architecture. Hetrick has a deep appreciation for nature and gets her inspiration from the outdoors. She is looking forward to exploring the area as one of Billings' newest residents and starting her career at the Northern Rockies most accomplished sustainable design firm.
High Plains Architects announces new hire
Related to this story
Most Popular
Western Security Bank is pleased to welcome business banker Jay Thompson to its commercial lending team.
Billings TrailNet announces three new board members: David Mumford, Dr. John Pender and Morgan Tuss.
Good Life announces a new partnership with Brian S. Lethert, CRPC®, Founder and Wealth Advisor at Spitfire Financial Group in Billings, Montan…
Billings TrailNet announces Scott Brown as chairperson of the Trails Committee at the Chamber. Brown is a second-generation Billings native wh…
The Northern Plains Resource Council board of directors has hired Maggie Gordon to serve as the organization’s executive director after an expansive nationwide search
Janiel Olson recently joined RBC Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor. RBC Wealth Management financial advisors assist individual and corp…
The 70th annual scientific assembly of the Montana Academy of Family Physicians convened June 10-11 at Chico Hot Springs and elected the follo…
Emily Arendt, Ph.D. and associate professor of history at Montana State University Billings said helping people benefit from independent resea…
At the recent Shriners International Imperial session held in Houston, Texas, Larry Tipton of Columbus, Montana, received the Shrine Award of …
The Billings Symphony Orchestra & Chorale (BSOC) welcomes five new members to the board of directors for 71st Season.