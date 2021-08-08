High Plains Architects announces new hire

Delaney Hetrick recently joined the design team at High Plains Architects as a project designer. Delaney is a 2021 graduate, with honors, of the University of Oregon's Architecture program and brings a versatile skill set to the High Plains team. Hetrick is committed to creating sustainable buildings in spite of the climactic challenges of designing passive architecture. Hetrick has a deep appreciation for nature and gets her inspiration from the outdoors. She is looking forward to exploring the area as one of Billings' newest residents and starting her career at the Northern Rockies most accomplished sustainable design firm.