High Plains Architects announces new hire

Tiffani Finley is the newest addition to the High Plains Architects design team. Finley is a 2021 graduate of Montana State University's Master of Architecture program with a strong interest in sustainable architecture and biophilic design. This is a homecoming for Tiffani as she's a local of Billings and has previously interned at High Plains Architects. She will continue to pursue her passion of connecting people with nature through architecture and has hit the ground running since her arrival.

Tiffani Finley

Finley
