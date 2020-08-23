High Plains Architects building awarded LEED certification

The SxS Building, a 6,100 square-foot, two-story office building in Bozeman, was awarded LEED Platinum, the U.S. Green Building Council’s highest certification.
The building was designed by High Plains Architects in Billings, which has long championed green building and historic preservation and has now completed 13 LEED Platinum buildings. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence.
The SxS Building achieved LEED Platinum certiﬁcation for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy eﬃciency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality. Strategies incorporated in the building include:
For more information about High Plains Architects or the SxS Building, go to highplainsarchitects.org.
