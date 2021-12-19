 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by TDS Fiber
High Plains Architects welcome John Sanford
0 Comments

High Plains Architects welcome John Sanford

  • 0

John Sanford, project designer, has joined the talented team at High Plains Architects. Sanford earned a bachelor's degree in environmental design and a master's in architecture from Montana State University. Sanford has a primary interest in sustainable architecture and a strong background in design and construction. Sanford also bolsters what High Plains can provide graphically. Sanford was born and raised in Montana and has a passion for the great outdoors and he is looking forward to connecting with the outdoor community in Billings. 

Sanford

John Sanford joins the High Plains Architects in December 2021.

 courtesy photo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron threat rattles Americans into holidays

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News