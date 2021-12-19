John Sanford, project designer, has joined the talented team at High Plains Architects. Sanford earned a bachelor's degree in environmental design and a master's in architecture from Montana State University. Sanford has a primary interest in sustainable architecture and a strong background in design and construction. Sanford also bolsters what High Plains can provide graphically. Sanford was born and raised in Montana and has a passion for the great outdoors and he is looking forward to connecting with the outdoor community in Billings.
High Plains Architects welcome John Sanford
