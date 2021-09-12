 Skip to main content
High Plains Architects welcomes Olivia Webster as project designer

Olivia Webster has joined High Plains Architects as a project designer. Webster is a recent graduate of the University of Oregon Architecture Program where she achieved cum laude honors. She is passionate about sustainable design and creating a positive environmental impact throughout rural and urban communities.

Her passion for conserving the outdoors stems from her upbringing in fine art and has developed into a love and appreciation for quality architectural design.

