Hill named executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yellowstone County announced that Rachel Hill has been named executive director. Hill will succeed Amy Riesinger, who left the organization in October. Hill holds a master’s in nonprofit management from the University of the Rockies and a master’s in psychology from Grand Canyon University.
As executive director, Hill will work closely with staff and the BBBS-YC board to ensure the organization can continue to serve youth in Yellowstone County and beyond.
