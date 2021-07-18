Hill selected as superintendent of Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of James Hill as superintendent of Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area located in Montana and Wyoming. James will also serve as the superintendent lead for the Powder River group of parks that includes Devils Tower National Monument, Fort Laramie National Historic Site and Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument. Hill most recently served as the superintendent of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park in North Carolina for the last two years. He will assume his new role on July 18, 2021.