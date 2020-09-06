Hinz named United Way of Yellowstone County campaign chair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theresa Hinz, process engineer at Phillips 66 and United Way of Yellowstone County board member, was recently named UWYC campaign chair.

Hinz is a 2013 graduate of Montana State University-Bozeman with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. She has been a UWYC board member for three years and championed the Phillips 66 Workplace Campaign for seven years. As chair, she will lead a volunteer team of approximately 50 Employee Campaign Coordinators and the United Way staff in working with hundreds of corporate and community partnership to raise $1 million.

The 2020 United Way Campaign supports the many programs and coalitions managed by UWYC as well as supports funding to 44 local non-profits improving lives in the areas of Youth Success, Crisis Stabilization and Senior Independence. The 2020 Campaign officially kicks off on Sept. 17 and runs through December.

