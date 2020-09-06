Hinz named United Way of Yellowstone County campaign chair

Theresa Hinz, process engineer at Phillips 66 and United Way of Yellowstone County board member, was recently named UWYC campaign chair.
Hinz is a 2013 graduate of Montana State University-Bozeman with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. She has been a UWYC board member for three years and championed the Phillips 66 Workplace Campaign for seven years. As chair, she will lead a volunteer team of approximately 50 Employee Campaign Coordinators and the United Way staff in working with hundreds of corporate and community partnership to raise $1 million.
The 2020 United Way Campaign supports the many programs and coalitions managed by UWYC as well as supports funding to 44 local non-profits improving lives in the areas of Youth Success, Crisis Stabilization and Senior Independence. The 2020 Campaign officially kicks off on Sept. 17 and runs through December.
