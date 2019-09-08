Six Billings-based Holland & Hart attorneys were recently included in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, which recognized 170 attorneys across the firm.
They are:
- Shane P. Coleman: litigation-ERISA; litigation-intellectual property; litigation-patent; patent law.
- Kyle Gray: appellate practice; insurance law.
- Charles W. Hingle: banking and finance law; bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.
- William Mercer: natural resources law.
- W. Scott Mitchell: commercial litigation; employment law-management; litigation-environmental; litigation-insurance; natural resources law; personal injury litigation-defendants; product liability litigation-defendants; workers' compensation law-employers.
- Elizabeth A. Nedrow: employee benefits (ERISA) law.
Additionally, Gray and Mitchell were named Lawyers of the Year. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored with this recognition each year. Gray was selected for the practice area of appellate practice. Mitchell was selected for the practice area of litigation-insurance.
Founded in 1947, Holland & Hart is a full-service Am Law 200 firm with offices in eight states and Washington, D.C. For more information, go to hollandhart.com.