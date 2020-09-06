 Skip to main content
Holland & Hart attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers

Six Holland & Hart attorneys in Billings have been recognized in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Three were named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Additionally, W. Scott Mitchell received Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year recognition in two practice areas in Billings: 2021 Litigation-Environmental and Natural Resources Law. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated market area is honored as the Lawyer of the Year.

Holland & Hart attorneys named Best Lawyers in Billings are:

  • Shane Coleman: Litigation – ERISA; Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law
  • Kyle Gray: Appellate Practice; Insurance Law
  • Charles Hingle: Banking and Finance Law; Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
  • William Mercer: Commercial Litigation; Natural Resources Law
  • W. Scott Mitchell: Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Environmental; Litigation – Insurance; Natural Resources Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Workers' Compensation Law - Employers
  • Elizabeth A. Nedrow: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Holland & Hart attorneys named Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Billings are:

  • Vicki Marquis: Environmental Law
  • Brianne McClafferty: Commercial Litigation
  • John Sullivan: Commercial Litigation
