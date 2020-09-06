Holland & Hart attorneys recognized as Best Lawyers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six Holland & Hart attorneys in Billings have been recognized in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Three were named to the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.

Additionally, W. Scott Mitchell received Best Lawyers’ Lawyer of the Year recognition in two practice areas in Billings: 2021 Litigation-Environmental and Natural Resources Law. Only a single lawyer in each practice area and designated market area is honored as the Lawyer of the Year.

Holland & Hart attorneys named Best Lawyers in Billings are:

Shane Coleman: Litigation – ERISA; Litigation - Intellectual Property; Litigation – Patent; Patent Law

Kyle Gray: Appellate Practice; Insurance Law

Charles Hingle: Banking and Finance Law; Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

William Mercer: Commercial Litigation; Natural Resources Law

W. Scott Mitchell: Commercial Litigation; Employment Law – Management; Litigation – Environmental; Litigation – Insurance; Natural Resources Law; Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants; Product Liability Litigation – Defendants; Workers' Compensation Law - Employers

Elizabeth A. Nedrow: Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law