Holland & Hart lawyers ranked among Top Attorneys

Five local Holland & Hart attorneys were ranked Top Attorneys by Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, an annual guide identifying top attorneys and law firms in the U.S.:
- Kyle Gray, Natural Resources & Environment
- Charles Hingle, Corporate/M&A
- William Mercer, Natural Resources & Environment
- W. Scott Mitchell, Natural Resources & Environment
- Elizabeth Nedrow, Labor & Employment
