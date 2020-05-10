Holland & Hart lawyers ranked among Top Attorneys

Holland & Hart lawyers ranked among Top Attorneys

Five local Holland & Hart attorneys were ranked Top Attorneys by Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business, an annual guide identifying top attorneys and law firms in the U.S.:

  • Kyle Gray, Natural Resources & Environment
  • Charles Hingle, Corporate/M&A
  • William Mercer, Natural Resources & Environment
  • W. Scott Mitchell, Natural Resources & Environment
  • Elizabeth Nedrow, Labor & Employment

