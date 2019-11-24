Humanities Montana is accepting applications and nominations for its board of directors. The statewide nonprofit board represents the geographic regions and demographic makeup of Montana and strives to sustain a balance among scholars in the humanities, civic and business leaders, and the public. The organization is especially encouraging applications from people who are passionate about the humanities and broadly representative of the citizens of the various civic, ethnic and minority group interests. Those with strong philanthropic interests, humanities scholarship, and connections to rural communities are especially urged to apply.
Nominations should be no more than 600 words and should address why the individual is a good match and how they can contribute to the board of directors. Applicants must submit a letter of interest that includes prior board member experience with emphasis on core competencies, resume, and two letters of recommendation. Submit materials by mail to Humanities Montana, 311 Brantly, Missoula, MT 59812-7848; or by email to info@humanitiesmontana.org
Applications and nominations remain current for three years. For more information about membership on the Humanities Montana board, contact the organization's office at 406-243-6022 or emailing info@humanitiesmontana.org.
More information about Humanities Montana’s board is available at humanitiesmontana.org.