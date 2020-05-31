IBEW Local 532 names newest journeymen wiremen

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 532 recently announced the following members of Local 532 have successfully completed the Montana Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program and are now journeymen wiremen: Anthony Buechler, Forest Boluyt, Chance Boston, Logan Crowe, Casey Downing, Hannah Hogg, Joe Jett, Tallon Jones, Wyatt Johnson, Kyle Knight, John Lei Jr., Dexter Nealy and Kyle Tavegia .

This program is administered by both the IBEW and the National Electrical Contractors Association and consists of five years on-the-job training and 1,000 hours of related classroom instruction.