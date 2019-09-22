Reilly Idstrom Kirkpatrick, a technician at Bauer & Clausen Optometry, recently passed the certified paraoptometric technician exam, which enhances her knowledge of optometric care and allows her to remain on top of the latest education and training available in the optometric field. The certified paraoptometric technician (CPOT) designation is a nationally recognized certification.
Bauer & Clausen Optometry is located at 100 Brookshire Blvd. and may also be reached by calling 656-8886.