Interim dean announced for the MSUB College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences

Montana State University Billings College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) Dean Christine Shearer, Ph.D., has stepped down from her position due to personal reasons. “Dean Shearer made a positive impact on MSUB as a dean, interim associate provost, and in the classroom. She deeply cared about her students, faculty, and staff, and her presence will be greatly missed,” said Interim Provost Sue Balter-Reitz.

Effective immediately, Tami Haaland will serve as the interim dean through the next academic year. Haaland has served as the assistant dean this past year and will serve as the interim dean through June 30, 2022. Haaland has a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Montana and a master's of fine art in creative writing and literature from Bennington College. She has previously served as MSUB’s Honors Program director from 2008-2011 and as chair of the Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages from 2014-2018. She co-directs the Elk River Writing Project which sponsors graduate seminars for teachers, including Worlds Apart But Not Strangers, sponsored by The Olga Lengyel Institute and an upcoming institute in Yellowstone National Park sponsored by the National Park Service and the National Writing Project. She also directs Young Poets, a program focused on teaching writing to K-12 students.