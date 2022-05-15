Interstate Engineering announces new hires from Montana

Interstate Engineering has added Rebecca Shaw-Quiñones from Billings, Jacob Cote from Red Lodge, and Shannon Click from Sidney as members to the team.

Interstate Engineering is proud to welcome Shaw-Quiñones to the west region team. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in anthropology from the University of Washington, and a master of arts degree in geography from Western Illinois University along with a certificate in rural planning and economic development. She is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).

Interstate Engineering is pleased to welcome Cote to the Red Lodge office. As a professional planner, he joins the team with a bachelor of science degree in urban and regional studies from Minnesota State University, Mankato. He is experienced in all stages of current planning processes and has managed planning projects including plat amendments and subdivisions. Cote's knowledge and passion for community development will be valued assets as the company continues to grow its planning team.

Click expanded the Sidney team by joining as a project technician. Click has a diverse background, having previously served as a construction superintendent and worked as an independent contractor for 30 years. With his depth of knowledge and experience, Click brings a vast understanding of construction to the team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0