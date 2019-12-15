Kialy Iverson, a multi-state licensed aesthetician and advanced acne specialist and chemical treatment specialist, recently opened Element Skin Therapy at 2646 Grand Ave., Suite. 8, inside The Ritzz Salon.
Iverson studied at a premier skin academy in Boise, Idaho, worked with the latest in skin technologies and learned about skin care from top professionals. Her background also includes spa and clinical work in Portland, Oregon.
Element offers customized skin therapy sessions involving thorough skin mapping and analysis to develop treatment plans specific to the client.
Other services include full body waxing using the latest technology, and lash and brow services. Element also offers an evolving selection of other skin treatments and premium facial add-ons.
For a full list of services or to schedule an appointment, go to elementskintherapy.com.