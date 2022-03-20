 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackie Jones joins PacificSource Health Plans

Jackie Jones joins PacificSource Health Plans as Director of Montana Government Relations. Jones brings to this position a deep knowledge of health care and health insurance policy issues from her prior work as an advocate, lobbyist and public affairs attorney in a variety of roles. She most recently served as the Government Relations Director for the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance.

Jackie Jones

Jones
