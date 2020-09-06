Jenkins, Cox promoted at Western Security Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kimberly Jenkins and Emily Cox were recently promoted at Western Security Bank.

Jenkins was promoted to vice president. She has 20 years banking experience and has worked at Western Security four years. She is an underwriter in the real estate department.

Cox, real estate loan processing manager, was also promoted to vice president. A graduate of Montana State University Billings, she holds a degree in business administration with an option in finance. She has worked at Western Security for more than 13 years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0