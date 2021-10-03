Jeremy Hauk to become next Eide Bailly managing partner/CEO

The partners of regional accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly recently approved Jeremy Hauk to become the next managing partner/CEO of the firm.

Hauk will step into the role on May 1, 2022. He will take over from current Managing Partner/CEO Dave Stende, who will retire after nearly 40 years at Eide Bailly and nine years as managing partner/CEO.

Hauk is currently the partner-in-charge of tax services at Eide Bailly and has also served as chairman of the Eide Bailly board of directors and as the tax department head of the firm’s Billings office, where he resides.

Since joining the firm, Hauk has provided tax, consulting and business advisory services to a diverse group of clients from a wide range of industries, including financial institutions, real estate, dentist and physician groups, as well as income tax and estate planning for individuals. He will continue to work from the Billings office once he becomes managing partner/CEO.

