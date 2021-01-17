 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jessica Gaard awarded Certified Residential Specialist

Jessica Gaard awarded Certified Residential Specialist

{{featured_button_text}}

Jessica Gaard has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 25,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.

Gaard is an agent with Century 21 Hometown Brokers. She is a member of the Billings Association of Realtors. She has also earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. She is the president-elect of the Billings Downtown Exchange Club, a graduate of Leadership Billings, a previous board member and chairperson of Explorers Academy, A Head Start Program, and has volunteered with many local non-profit organizations.

Jessica Gaard

Gaard  
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News