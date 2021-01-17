Jessica Gaard awarded Certified Residential Specialist

Jessica Gaard has been awarded the prestigious Certified Residential Specialist designation by the Residential Real Estate Council, the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of Realtors.

Realtors who receive the CRS designation have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. Only 25,000 Realtors nationwide have earned the credential.

Gaard is an agent with Century 21 Hometown Brokers. She is a member of the Billings Association of Realtors. She has also earned the Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designation. She is the president-elect of the Billings Downtown Exchange Club, a graduate of Leadership Billings, a previous board member and chairperson of Explorers Academy, A Head Start Program, and has volunteered with many local non-profit organizations.