Jewell joins AE2S

Paige Jewell recently joined AE2S as an engineer-in-training at the civil and environmental consulting engineering firm’s Billings office. She will work on drinking water, wastewater and water resources projects.

Jewell graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University this year.

AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services. AE2S has offices in Montana, Arizona, Colorado, North Dakota, Minnesota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Utah.

