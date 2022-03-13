 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Halverson recognized at Sanderson Stewart

Sanderson Stewart is pleased to announce that John Halverson has joined the firm as a Planner in the Placemaking Studio. John recently relocated to his hometown of Billings from Austin, Texas. He is a graduate of Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in environmental design as well as two masters’ degrees in community and regional planning as well as an urban design from the University of Texas at Austin. Halverson brings a unique perspective to community design based upon his work experience as both an urban designer and architectural designer. Sanderson Stewart is an award-winning community design firm, headquartered in Billings with offices in Bozeman as well as Denver and Fort Collins, Colorado.

John Halverson

Halverson 
