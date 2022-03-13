 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Vondra recognized for performance

John Vondra, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Billings, recently qualified for the firm's Financial Advisor Leaders Conference, which celebrates the contributions and achievements of some of the firm's most successful financial advisors. The conference will be held Sept. 29-30 in St. Louis.

During the two-day conference, attendees will hear from internal and external speakers about relevant topics, confer on timely topics and share best practices for serving clients.

Vondra's office is located at 1645 Parkhill Drive Suite 5.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

