John VonLangen joins Billstein, Monson & Small PLLC

John VonLangen received a bachelors of science degree in electrical engineering from the State University of New York at Buffalo. After graduation, he earned his juris doctorate degree, cum laude, from the University of Dayton School of Law. VonLangen practiced law in Billings since December of 2010 as Senior Counsel for GE Capital US Holdings, Inc. handling a wide variety of legal matters including commercial contracts, secured transactions, real estate, business and corporate law matters, employment issues, licensing, data privacy, operations, internal investigations and regulatory and compliance matters. Prior to joining GE Capital, in private practice VonLangen represented large and small lenders and borrowers in finance transactions including real estate based loans and asset based loans together with loan work-outs and restructures. He also represented individuals, businesses, corporations, real estate developers, landlords, tenants, investors and agribusiness owners handling all of their business, commercial and real estate needs. VonLangen is licensed to practice law in Montana, Alaska and Florida. On a personal note, VonLangen is a father of three amazing kids. He strives to live a healthy and active lifestyle and enjoys a wide variety of fitness related activities in his free time including running, weightlifting, hiking, biking, triathlons, 10Ks, half marathons, marathons, adventure races, snowboarding, kayaking and paddle boarding, to name a few.