Johns named president of Stockman Wealth Management

Larry Johns has joined Stockman Wealth Management as president. He will oversee and manage the daily operations, along with helping establish the long-term strategic initiatives of Stockman Wealth Management. His responsibilities include project management, employee supervision and daily involvement in the decisions impacting selected investments.

Johns brings over 25 years of investment management experience to the position, which includes portfolio management, analysis, and business development. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA)® charterholder as well.

Johns earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Montana State University in Bozeman in 1995 and his master's degree from the University of Montana in 2004. He also served in the United States Army in an artillery unit. Johns is active in the community serving as a member of the board of directors and chair of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation Investment Committee.

He is at 402 North Broadway and may be reached at 406-655-3963.

