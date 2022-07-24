St. John’s United welcomes Kathy Hernandez as the greenhouse manager at the Urban Horticulture Education Center at Gainan Commons. She will facilitate a nurturing environment for St John’s United residents and create educational opportunities for School District 2 students.
Kathy Hernandez is greenhouse manager at St. John's
Related to this story
Most Popular
Troy G. Krieger has been included in Marquis Who's Who.
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announces its 2022-2023 board of directors, effective through June 30, 2023.
The Montana Family Medicine Residency, based at RiverStone Health, recently welcomed nine new medical residents – the largest first-year class…
The Boy Scouts of America, Montana Council is pleased to announce the selection of Jory Dellinger as the 8th Scout Executive/CEO of the Montan…
Jerald and June Berve were married June 30, 1957, in Columbus, North Dakota.
Darlene Knudson has received Edward Jones Award for Exceptional Achievement in Building Client Relationships