Kathy Hernandez is greenhouse manager at St. John's

St. John’s United welcomes Kathy Hernandez as the greenhouse manager at the Urban Horticulture Education Center at Gainan Commons. She will facilitate a nurturing environment for St John’s United residents and create educational opportunities for School District 2 students.

Kathy Hernandez

 Margie Prokop
