Kautz awarded first place in Best of Montana landscape competition

Andy Kautz, Billings, of Sylvan Nursery and Landscaping was awarded first place in the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association’s Best of Montana Landscape competition. The statewide competition features landscaping projects from Montana-based landscape contractors and designers. The project Kautz submitted swept the leader board in both the residential landscape and water feature categories during the Association’s Annual Awards Show. Kautz’s landscape project was completed for LC Custom Homes as part of the Fall Parade of Homes in 2020, where it won the People’s Choice Award. The project now also claims the distinction of Best of Montana Landscapes from the Montana Nursery and Landscape Association. Congratulations to Andy Kautz, and the team at Sylvan Nursery. Kautz may be reached at: 406-656-5169, or by emailing: sylvan@sylvannursery-mt.com.