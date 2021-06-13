Keller Williams announces new hires

Keller Williams announces five new additions to the Yellowstone Properties Team. Karla Burgeles will be specializing in residential, luxury, and commercial. Burgeles says, "Homeownership has helped Americans gain success, freedom, and wealth." Angel Viren will be specializing in luxury, land, farm, horse property, and ranch. Viren has 20 years of experience on the other side of the table as a mortgage broker. Viren is also a real estate investor. In her free time, she stays busy with family, baseball, riding horses, and traveling. Ti`asha Nelson is a mother of a little boy and a hard worker. She is ready to find you a forever home or negotiate exactly the right price if you are selling your home. Jessica Hubley has joined Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties. Jessica will be very busy selling luxury, land, residential, and commercial. Sara Goossen is part of the Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties Realty group. Please get ahold of Sara for any of your residential or commercial needs.