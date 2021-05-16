Keller Williams staff receives honors

Pat Schindele is a co-owner of Keller Williams, a leader to staff, and a mentor to newer agents. He has also been recognized for several achievements this year. Pat is the recipient of the Platinum Medal Top Producer in Montana for sales volume, was in the top 1% of the entire MRMLS in sales volume, and Quadruple Gold this year. Pat specializes in commercial, farm and ranch, residential, and luxury. Pat is also a Broker.

Dale Miller has been recognized as Realtor of the Year, and has the following designation from the national association of realtors: GRI, CRS, CRB. Dale has been in real estate in Billings for over 40 years and has decided that Keller Williams is where he wants to finish his career in real estate, knowing it will be the best years to come. He specializes in commercial, condos, patio homes, and HOAs.

Nancy Hua, who recently joined Keller Williams, is an accomplished woman that speaks both Vietnamese and English. She will be Specializing in luxury, investment, residential, and relocation.