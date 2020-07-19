Keya LLC receives $20K Montana Innovation Grant for COVID-19 awareness

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keya LLC earned a $20,000 grant from the governor’s Montana Innovation Grant Program to increase coronavirus awareness for the state’s Native American people.

A native-owned small business, Keya’s headquarters are in Billings at 1732 Hesperia St.

The brother-sister team of co-owners Orville and Debbie Desjarlais, enrolled members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians in North Dakota and Assiniboine descendants from both Fort Peck and Fort Belknap tribes, will publish their third edition of The COVID Report in September 2020. The report is a magazine off-shoot of NativeWellness.Life, Keya’s monthly health and wellness magazine, which has subscribers from around the nation.

Keya LLC will direct-mail 33,000 copies of the magazine to native homes and post office boxes of Montana’s 78,000 American Indian residents.

The Desjarlais, both graduates of Billings Senior High, started NativeWellness.Life more than a year ago. The co-owners want to change the native health culture. “We want to help native people eat healthy foods and exercise to counter the high rates of the diseases that are killing them,” said Orville Desjarlais, a 23-year Air Force veteran.