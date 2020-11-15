Kimble promoted to general manager at Hilton Garden Inn

Prior to her promotion, she was director of sales. Kimble joined the organization in 2015 and began her career in hospitality more than nine years ago as a part time front desk agent. Her past roles in hospitality include front desk manager, senior sales manager and dual director of sales. This year concluded her two-year term as president of the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association’s Sales and Marketing Council and she is now on the association’s board of directors. In 2017, Erica received the 40 under Forty award presented by The Billings Gazette and in 2018 received the Montana Sales and Marketing Person of the Year Award presented by the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association.