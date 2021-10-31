Kimble selected as the Lodging Person of the Year

The Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association (MLHA) is pleased to announce that Erica Kimble, general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn in Billings, received the prestigious Lodging Person of the Year Award during the Association’s annual Awards Banquet on Oct. 19 in Whitefish, Montana.

Presenting the award to Kimble was Shelli Mann, MLHA Board Member and General Manager of the Boot Hill Inn in Billings. She detailed Kimble's extensive record of achievements and read portions of the award nomination letter that stated, “During the pandemic, Erica did not waiver and came to work with a positive attitude which reflected throughout the hotel. At the local level, she also gives back and generously donates her time whether it’s for Special Olympics, food drives or blood drives.”