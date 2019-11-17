Kinetic Marketing & Creative of Billings has been named by The Silicon Review Magazine as one of its 50 Innovative Companies to Watch 2019.
The Silicon Review’s 50 Innovative Companies to Watch program identifies companies that are successful bringing more souvenirs to the IT and business world than others. Winning a spot on this list indicates the company has distinguished itself from peers by proving itself more valuable in terms of service quality, vast customer base, innovation and market position.
The publication selected Kinetic based on its customer retention health, open innovation, partnerships/collaborations, financial status and the ability to overcome uncertainties.
Founded in 2007, Kinetic Marketing & Creative provides communication strategy, creative design, advertising services and technology development to companies that are ready to experience growth in their business.