Kinn selected to attend Crash the GAC 2020

Daizey Kinn, branch manager of Valley Credit Union in Roundup, was selected to attend Crash the GAC 2020 by The Cooperative Trust and Credit Union National Association to represent Montana’s Young Professionals.

Crash the GAC is a program for credit union young professionals that allows them to participate in the industry’s largest advocacy conference with complimentary registration, exclusive networking opportunities, leadership development tools, and mentoring sessions with industry leaders from organizations such as Filene Research Institute, CUNA, and National Credit Union Foundation.

Chosen through a highly competitive process, selectees receive free attendance at CUNA GAC where they can network and learn from over 5,000 top credit union advocates. The opportunity is a launching pad for many young professionals’ careers and gives them the confidence and insight to make a profound and lasting impact in the industry.

