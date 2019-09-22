Kolten Knatterud and Ty Schmechel were recently named to the Billings TrailNet board of directors.
Knatterud is a professional engineer and partner at Territorial-Landworks Inc., a Montana-based engineering and surveying firm. He works on issues that impact the community, from both private and government perspectives. He is a team member and community contributor who participates on the boards of Billings Home Builders, Billings Chamber of Commerce, and the Montana Building Industry Association. Knatterud assisted with grant funding applications for Clark’s Crossing and the Western Sugar Easement to enhance the trail system along the Yellowstone River. In addition to this work, he has participated on the Billings Chamber Trails Committee for the past five years and has been the chair for the past two years.
Schmechel, a West High graduate, moved back to Billings in 2018 after graduating from the University of Montana’s MBA program. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in geology from UM and spent the subsequent three years working in environmental consulting.