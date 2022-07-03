KOA Announces Promotion, New Controller in Finance and Accounting

Kampgrounds of America’s Billie Gunn has been promoted to executive director, finance & accounting and Lyndsey Geering joins as the company’s controller.

KOA announced staffing changes within finance and accounting as a response to the company’s growth over the last two years. Promoted into a newly created executive director, finance & accounting role, KOA’s Billie Gunn will create company-wide financial efficiencies and reporting tools. Additionally, KOA welcomes Lyndsey Geering as the organization’s new controller.

Previously serving as KOA’s controller for over five years, Gunn has displayed a passion for designing and implementing efficiencies to keep KOA compliant, modern and relevant. Her desire to bring more modern systems to KOA has begun revolutionizing the company’s accounting during her tenure.

“Across her work at KOA, it’s been apparent that Billie has big, innovative ideas for how our organization’s accounting functions can evolve,” said Chris Scheer, chief financial officer of Kampgrounds of America. “She created an impressive plan that includes overhauling our policies and processes, implementing better systems and software, and even changing how we hire and develop our accountants. This role will allow Billie to bring her detailed plan to life and propel KOA forward.”

In her new role, Gunn will serve as a key member of KOA’s executive leadership team as her work will have a positive impact within each department in the organization.

Gunn achieved a masters of professional accountancy from Montana State University. A Montana-native, she was raised in Custer.

Filling the role of controller, Geering will oversee KOA’s daily accounting operations and reporting requirements. She will work with Scheer and Gunn to guide the company’s strategic financial decisions, bringing new perspectives from her extensive experience outside of KOA.

Spending nearly 14 years in public accounting, Geering most recently held roles as controller and interim chief financial officer for two private equity-owned, national healthcare companies.

Outside of her accounting duties, Geering is also passionate about community involvement and currently is a board member and vice president of Big Sky Senior Services.

Born and raised in Billings, Geering attended Montana State University where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business with an accounting option.

